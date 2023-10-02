Akpabio Speaks On Establishing First Lady’s Office For His Wife

the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has reacted to news reports making rounds that he wanted to establish the office of the First Lady for his wife, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, within the National Assembly.

Refuting the claims, Akpabio in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, debunked the report and clarified that Godswill Akpabio has not established, nor does he have any intention of establishing such an office for his wife.

Eyiboh also mentioned that the report should not have warranted a response, but it was necessary to debunk the narrative of the story, which appears to be designed to tarnish and denigrate the image of the Senate President.

Reports making rounds over the weekend which suggested that Akpabio had established an office for his wife within the National Assembly had purportedly provoked strong and displeased reactions from lawmakers.

But Akpabio’s spokesperson in his reaction said the report lacks logic and should be disregarded.

READ ALSO:

He emphasized that the sole connection between Akpabio’s wife and the National Assembly is her role as the leader of the Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria (SWAN), which is a position she holds as the wife of the Senate President.

“A story of 20 paragraphs on the creation of an imaginary office for the wife of the Senate President uses three paragraphs on the unfounded issue.

“The remaining 17 paragraphs were used for recitation of unrelated fables and other Innuendo.

“For emphasis to the unguarded who may be prone to the fake news merchandise, Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio has no office in the National Assembly and there is no intention towards that.

“Her only relationship with the National Assembly is that her husband is the President of the Senate and by virtue of that, as with his predecessors, she is president of the Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria,” Eyiboh said.