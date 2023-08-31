Akpabio, Soludo, Obi Bid Late Sen. Okonkwo Farewell

Sen Annie Okonkwo, who died in the United States on June 8 has been buried at Ojoto, Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State on Wednesday at the age of 63.

New Telegraph reports that at the burial ceremony Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra and Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, were among the dignitaries that bid him farewell.

The funeral service held at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ojoto, also attracted Dr Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Group of Companies, and former aviation minister Osita Chidoka, among others.

Okonkwo represented Anambra Central Senatorial District from 2007 to 2011, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also at the burial were traditional rulers while masquerades of all grades bid the politician farewell and entertained dignitaries and other sympathisers.

Mr Uche Harry Okonkwo, son of the deceased, who currently represents Idemili North/South in the Federal House of Representatives, received the guests and thanked them for identifying with the family at its dark moment.

NAN reports that sympathisers, who spoke at the funeral, described Okonkwo in glowing terms and prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.