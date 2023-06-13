Akpabio Should Run All Inclusive Leadership, Patriotic Elders

The Nigeria Patriotic Elders Forum has in a quick response to the elections of the 10th Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin as Deputy Senate President urged them to do all they could and carry along everybody in the conduct of the Red Hallow Chamber.

The Elders Forum President, Dr Bature AbdulAziz said in a statement that despite the fact that some dissenting voices against the elections of Akpabio now is history he should as Father regardless of who stood by him.

Dr Bature AbdulAziz notes that there was no gainsaying that the emergence of the Senate President was a top one but be that may be, Godswill Akpabio is now number 3rd Person in the whole of Nigeria, meaning he is a leader for everybody.

Speaking on the recent controversial remarks accredited to the Vice President on electing a Christian Senate President better than electing of through bread Northerner, the Elders believe that the Statement was miscalculated to create bad names for Kashim Shettima.

Dr Bature AbdulAziz hints that sometimes Nigerians waited patiently for a Leader to talk and without recourse to understanding what he was saying they will now change everything against him because of their mischievous thinking of him.

Speaking further the Nigeria Elders asked the new Leadership of the 10th National Assembly not to be a rubber stamp but at the same time not to stand against the good wishes and policies of the Bola Tinubu administration.

He said, “Nigerians have a lot of expectations on this administration including the National Assembly they shouldn’t operate as enemies or opposition they should work together closely so as to salvage the difficulties Citizens are facing”.

Similarly, the Elders Forum appealed to the Nigerians to shun the negative tendencies of turning around Leaders’ statements just like what they did to the Vice President in effort to create hate and make him an enemy.