Akpabio: Senate Introduced 844 Bills, Received 80 Petitions In 2 Years

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, disclosed that the 10th Senate has introduced 844 bills and received 80 petitions from citizens and civil society groups in the country.

Akpabio made the disclosure while speaking at a special joint session of the National Assembly with President Bola Tinubu, to mark the 26th anniversary of Nigeria’s democracy, during which he urged the President to consider establishing a June 12 Museum to commemorate the struggles and sacrifices of Nigeria’s democratic movement.

He explained that, out of the 844 bills introduced to the Senate for consideration in the last two years, 107 bills were at the committee stage undergoing scrutiny, 206 bills were awaiting first reading, while 409 bills has advanced to second reading. Akpabio also noted that the Senate has passed 96 bills while 52 bills has been assented to by President Tinubu.

He said that these legislative efforts focused on governance, economic development, public welfare, and national security.

According to the Senate President, the apex legislative assembly had acted decisively on 26 executive bills, showcasing a healthy balance of cooperation and oversight in its engagement with the executive arm, to address key policy areas in the economy.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the executive and legislature in promoting national development, citing examples of countries where executive-legislative collaboration had driven progress, including the United States, Rwanda, Ghana, and South Africa.

Akpabio called on Nigerians to remain committed to the democratic process and work together to build a better future, stressing the need for leaders to prioritise the welfare of citizens and promote national development.

Part of the speech read: “The 10th National Assembly, which marks its 2nd Anniversary tomorrow, June 13, 2025 has played its part with diligence and distinction.

From its inception, the 10th Senate demonstrated a renewed vigour for addressing the country’s complex challenges through purposeful legislation.

This commitment is reflected in its extraordinary output: a total of 844 bills have been introduced within its first two years—an unprecedented figure that underscores the Senate’s proactive posture in tackling pressing national issues.

