On Tuesday, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, called on members of the 10th National Assembly to intensify legislative efforts as plenary sessions resume for the year 2026.

Senator Akpabio, who made this call during his welcome address at the first plenary sitting after the Christmas and New Year recess, said the chamber has entered the final phase of its mandate.

He urged senators to approach the remaining period of the assembly with discipline and a clear sense of legacy.

Akpabio, however, urged the lawmakers to translate feedback received from their constituencies during the recess into impactful legislation and effective oversight capable of addressing Nigeria’s economic, security and social challenges.

The Senate President acknowledged that the country continued to grapple with economic pressures, insecurity and social concerns, insisting that the Senate must now respond with renewed focus and determination.

During the plenary, the Senate observed a minute of silence in honour of the late Senator Godiya Akwashiki (SDP–Nasarawa North), who passed away on December 31, 2025.

Akpabio described the late lawmaker as a humble and committed public servant whose contributions to the legislature would be greatly missed.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family, constituents and the people of Nasarawa State.

On national security, the Senate President commended ongoing military cooperation between Nigeria and the United States (US) in the fight against terrorism, describing such partnerships as vital to restoring peace and stability across the country.

He also expressed sympathy with families affected by insecurity nationwide, noting that security challenges directly impact lives, homes and futures.

Akpabio expressed concern over a recent United Nations warning that as many as 35 million Nigerians could face hunger this year, describing the projection as alarming and unacceptable.

“The development calls for urgent legislative action, stronger oversight and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to boost food security and protect vulnerable citizens,” he said.

As political activities gradually intensify nationwide, Akpabio appealed to political actors to conduct themselves responsibly, warning that Nigeria’s unity and stability must not be undermined by personal ambition.

He also called attention to citizens still held captive by criminal groups, describing their continued detention as a national tragedy.