Akpabio Seeks Nigeria, US Collaboration On Democracy

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has called for deeper collaborations between Nigeria and the United States of America on sustaining democracy and development in both countries.

The call came when a delegation from the US Embassy in Nigeria, led by the Chargé d’affaires, David Greene, paid a courtesy visit to the National Assembly, Abuja.

Akpabio who acknowledged the role of the United States in entrenching democracy and democratic values across the world, noted that sometimes this task had made some Americans pay the ultimate price.

He urged the American government to continue to play the big brother role because the world needs a guiding hand from its oldest democracy.

“I am a believer in the American democracy and I ask that you continue to offer assistance to Nigeria and other countries as we walk our way up the ladder of democracy,” he said.

In response, Mr Greene said his team were on the visit to also seek collaboration with the Nigerian Senate on multiple fronts.

” We came here today to pay a courtesy call on the Senate President to Congratulate him and also in hopes that we can find ways to work together for the collective good of the Nigerian people,” he said.

The visit ended with the exchange of souvenirs by the host and the visitors.