Akpabio Seeks More Parliamentary Collaboration With China

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, called for more collaboration between the Nigerian Parliament and its counterpart in China.

Akpabio made the call while receiving the new Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, and top officials of the Embassy, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

The President of the Senate said Nigeria intended to take full advantage of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to China and the Forum on China/Africa Cooperation held in September.

Akpabio told the Ambassador: “We want to urge you to continue in that line of helping to improve diplomatic relations and trade relations between Nigeria and China, especially by promoting democratic relations through the Parliament.

“Let the Parliament of Nigeria with the Parliament of China, become much closer. Let’s establish the Nigeria/China Parliamentary Friendship Group so that we can continue to exchange ideas on how we can assist our two countries.

“Nigeria has a lot to learn from China, and we are very prepared to do so. I thank you for visiting the Nigerian Senate. I welcome and assure you of our cooperation to assist in ensuring a fraternal relationship between our two countries.”

Earlier, Ambassador Yu Dunhai recalled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to China and the many agreements signed during the visit.

Dunhai said he was “looking forward to working with people from all walks of life to translate the important consensus into action.

“Cooperation between our legislatures is a very important part of our bilateral relations. I would like to thank Your Excellency, Mr. President, for your strong support of our bilateral relations and our friendship. Over the years, we have seen strong momentum in exchanges and cooperation between our two Parliaments.

“So, as an Ambassador, I’m certainly looking forward to more collaboration with the legislatures.”

