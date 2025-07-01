Akpabio Seeks Increased Investment In Human Capital Devt

Senate President Godswill Akpabio yesterday, stressed the need for Nigeria to embark on greater investment in human capital development.

Akpabio made the expression during a public hearing, organised by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, chaired by Senator Muntari Dandutse.

The public hearing was on six bills which included Federal University of Education (Special), Oyo (Establishment) Bill, 2024; Federal University of Health Sciences, Funtua, Katsina State (Establishment) Bill, 2024.

Others are Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State (Establishment) Bill, 2024; Federal University of Geomatics, Oyo, Oyo State (Establishment) Bill, 2025.

Also considered at the hearing are iFederal University of Technology and Vocational Studies, Yaba, Lagos State (Establishment) Bill, 2025 and Federal University of Technol – ogy, Omoku, Rivers State (Amendment) Bill, 2025″.

Akpabio who was represented by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, noted that Nigeria was at a pivotal point in its development journey and such more investments were needed in the sector.

He said: “Our population continues to grow, and so must our investments in human capital.” He said the universities of technology, health sciences, education, and vocational studies were instrumental in preparing a workforce that was capable of driving innovation and delivering essential services and transforming the nation’s economic fortunes.

He added: “The inclusion of specialised institutions like the proposed University of Education (Special), Oyo and the University of Geomatics highlights our intention to cater to specific educational and developmental needs.”

Akpabio added that the task before the Senate was to ensure that these insttutions, once established, are not only sustainable but also adequately funded, noting: “And also effectively governed, and tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the 21st-century learner”.