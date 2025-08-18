On Monday, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio announced his return from London, United Kingdom (UK) for a brief vacation.

This was as he promised Nigerians robust legislative engagements when the Senate resumes from recess.

This was contained in a press statement issued by his media office in Abuja addressing the notions that the Senate President was critically ill and hospitalised in London.

The statement reads in part: “Recall that Akpabio had attended the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva between July 29 and 31st, after which he headed to London for a short vacation.

“The Senate President, who touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.00 am Monday, was received at the Presidential Wing by senators, aides and Nigerians from different walks of life.

“Fielding questions from journalists on arrival, the Senate President promised Nigerians robust legislative engagements on resumption

“He further justified the presence of a strong Nigerian delegation at the International Parliamentary Union in Geneva, assuring the people of more derivatives of democratic governance and effective collaboration with the other arms of government.”