Akpabio Removes Natasha As Senate Committee Chair

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday announced the replacement of suspended senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

New Telegraph reports that Akpabio made the disclosure, during plenary, announcing Senator Aniekan Bassey as the new chairman of the committee.

Recall that in a minor reshuffle earlier in February, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was removed as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content and reassigned to the Diaspora and NGOs Committee.

Although no formal explanation was provided for her replacement, it is thought that the move may not be unconnected to her suspension.

Also, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court had ordered Natasha’s reinstatement, mandating her to tender an apology to the Senate for her conduct.