New Telegraph

November 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Akpabio Receives Victorious…

Akpabio Receives Victorious Elegant Angels Academy

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio last Tuesday night hosted players and officials of Elegant Angels Football Academy who emerged the winners of the justconcluded 10th Senate President’s Cup 2025 in Abuja.

The team was led to the reception by the Executive Chairman of Ikono LGA, Engr. OtoObong Okon Essien, who spearheaded the academy’s formation.

The Senate President announced financial support to the winning teams and the organizers of the tournament and a desire to formally host the winning teams and the runners-up.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Higher Screen Time Linked To ADHD, Altered Brain Devt
Read Next

HID Awolowo Foundation Adjusts Timing For National Dialogue