Akpabio Receives Victorious Elegant Angels Academy

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio last Tuesday night hosted players and officials of Elegant Angels Football Academy who emerged the winners of the justconcluded 10th Senate President’s Cup 2025 in Abuja.

The team was led to the reception by the Executive Chairman of Ikono LGA, Engr. OtoObong Okon Essien, who spearheaded the academy’s formation.

The Senate President announced financial support to the winning teams and the organizers of the tournament and a desire to formally host the winning teams and the runners-up.