Akpabio Receives Chieftaincy Title In Ogun (Photos)

The President of the Senate and former two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Godswill Akpabio has been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Yewaland, Ogun State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Akpabio received the title of Aare Fiwagboye of Yewaland from Oba (Dr) Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, the Olu and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland.

The Senate President was presented with the title during the grand finale of the Yewa Cultural Festival at the Empire Field in Ilaro-Yewa, Ogun State, on Saturday.

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, graced the event as the Special Guest of Honour, and the event was hosted by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), who represents Ogun West Senatorial District.

During his speech at the event, Akpabio pledged to provide essential support to the Ogun State Government in the effort to reconstruct the dilapidated federal roads in the state.

He said: “The 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is going to get the list of things you want us to do here.

“I saw the road, two trucks fell on the road, so we ended up spending over two hours on the road. I was determined to go through the road that you go through. Now, I have seen what you have been seeing. From today, I prophesy that your roads are done.

“Yewaland has the greatest number of industries that local government can ever have in Nigeria, just five local governments. Therefore, we recognize the need to use the best set of contractors to do your roads because of the wear and tear. I assure you that we will be working with our brother, Dapo Abiodun. Your lives will not be the same again.”

The event was attended by Senate members, notable figures from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, and members of the Ogun State Executive cabinet.

Below are more photos from the event: