Akpabio Rallies N’Delta Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has declared that the people of the Niger Delta have resolved to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, citing the numerous developmental projects his administration has delivered in the region.

Akpabio made the declaration during the grand finale of the 25th anniversary celebration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event was attended by prominent personalities, including former President Goodluck Jonathan; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume (who represented President Tinubu); the Administrator of Rivers State, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; lawmakers, ministers, traditional rulers, and other key stakeholders from the Niger Delta.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Anietie Ekong, Akpabio stated:

“In the past, the Niger Delta was used as the goose that laid the golden egg, yet it had nothing to show for it. Today, President Tinubu has established an Environmental Sciences University in Ogoniland to address the environmental degradation caused by oil pollution.

“He also established a Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State, and signed it into law. He has given us multiple tertiary institutions in agriculture, technology, and other fields. These are not just appointments but impactful projects.”

Akpabio asserted that the Niger Delta region, which produces the bulk of the country’s wealth, must be consulted in determining national leadership. He warned those “conspiring” against Tinubu to take note of the region’s firm support.

“We, the people of the Niger Delta, have assessed President Tinubu and found him fit to continue in office beyond 2027. Let those conspiring against him hear this: they once conspired to remove our son, President Goodluck Jonathan. This time, the Niger Delta speaks with one voice—we stand with President Tinubu.

“No conspiracy against this government, which has recognized and prioritized the Niger Delta, shall prosper.”

Senator Akpabio decried the high turnover of NDDC management teams over the years, which he said had stalled development and left many projects uncompleted.

“The frequent change in leadership created endless cycles of abandonment. Each new team came with new priorities, abandoning existing projects and wasting billions meant for development,” he said.

He praised the current Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for aligning with the founding vision of the Commission and ensuring continuity in project implementation.

Akpabio recounted that it was only during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs that the long-abandoned NDDC headquarters was completed. He noted that over 14,700 projects had been abandoned due to leadership instability.

“In the NDDC, we experienced what I call ‘periwinkle politics,’ where everyone wanted to lead without waiting their turn. Internal sabotage and management conspiracies were rampant. Staff often aided these crises, leading to frequent changes in leadership,” he explained.

He lauded President Tinubu’s decision to allow Dr. Ogbuku’s administration to complete its tenure, describing it as a strategic move to ensure consistent and sustainable development in the region.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan commended President Tinubu for retaining the current NDDC board, saying it would help ensure steady development across the region.

President Tinubu, through his representative, Senator George Akume, expressed appreciation for the support of the Niger Delta. He reaffirmed that the NDDC remains central to the region’s economic growth and well-being.

He highlighted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project as a major legacy infrastructure initiative that will complement the East-West Road and boost trade, mobility, and economic activities across the region.