Amid the growing insecurity across the country, the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has said the National Counter-Terrorism Centre’s (NCTC) Strategic Plan 2025–2030 is a workable strategy.

Akpabio, who spoke on Monday, said the strategic plan was timely and flows with the government’s resolve to defeat terrorism and build a resilient, peaceful nation, saying it is Nigeria’s quest to enhance national security.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, which was held in Abuja, played host to top government officials, security chiefs, diplomats, private-sector leaders and development partners, Akpabio noted that the five-year plan reflected Nigeria’s resolve to modernise its security architecture and protect citizens from evolving threats.

According to him, insecurity has slowed national development, disrupted education, forced investors out, and weakened communities.

He said, “This strategy provides a disciplined framework to transform institutions, integrate advanced technology, improve intelligence coordination and foster stronger collaboration across government and society.”

He urged sustained investments in technology, training and personnel.

He highlighted three critical pillars, which include strengthening national resilience through early warning systems and community intelligence, integrating modern technology such as drones and cybersecurity platforms, and enhancing regional and international cooperation to confront transnational threats.

The Senate President also stressed the importance of private-sector partnerships in financing security efforts and supporting victims of terrorism.

He assured that the National Assembly would enforce transparency and accountability in such collaborations and closely monitor implementation.

He explained that “the Strategic Plan is a national promise that Nigeria will not yield to fear or insecurity.

“Citizens, traditional rulers, civil society, youth groups, the private sector and international allies must unite to safeguard the nation.”

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, represented by the National Coordinator of the NCTC, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka said the plan provides a coordinated, research-driven roadmap based on lessons from over two decades of fighting insurgency.

He outlined the social drivers of violent extremism, including unemployment, drug abuse and lack of opportunities.

He said that initiatives like the “Seeds of Hope” programme, which rehabilitate victims of terrorism through agriculture and livelihoods, aim to strengthen intelligence, operations, legal frameworks, judicial processes, strategic communication, and national resilience, positioning Nigeria as a regional leader in counter-terrorism.

The representative of the African Union Commission (AUC), Dr Usman Hussain, commended Nigeria’s leadership in counter-terrorism and the transformation of the NCTC into a regional centre of excellence. Hussain announced upcoming AU technical missions and peer-review engagements to strengthen Nigeria’s counter-terrorism capacity. Development partners, diplomats, security chiefs, private-sector leaders and NGOs pledged support, describing the initiative as crucial for national stability and economic growth. The event concluded with the formal unveiling of the Strategic Plan 2025–2030, marking a new chapter in Nigeria’s coordinated efforts against terrorism and violent extremism.