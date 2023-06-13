Akpabio Promises Fairness, Dedication, Integrity, Non-Partisan Leadership

…Promises to expand nation’s revenue base

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, promised to run a leadership anchored on fairness, dedication, integrity, and non-partisanship.

Akpabio made the promise in his acceptance which he delivered after he was sworn in as the President of the 10th Senate at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

He also promised that the apex legislative Assembly under his leadership, would work towards expansion of the country’s revenue through unregulated natural and solid mineral resources.

The former Akwa Ibom State Governor and ex-Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, also pledged to continue with the task of positioning Nigeria on the right path, noting that “Many of the challenges we have had, and many of the defining moments of our historic journey as a nation towards true democracy, have been met and made by those who have hitherto occupied this seat.”

While extending hands of fellowship to all despite differing opinions on the outcome of his election, he called for an alignment with the vision of the federal government “to protect and provide for our people at the innermost core of their essence while our actions must also guarantee the best and most efficient use of our national commonwealth.”

Akpabio who is also the Chairman of the National Assembly, pledged further to pursue such goals as “Gender matters, with specific affirmative provisions to guarantee women’s inclusivity; Issues relating to persons with special needs and equality;

“Engaging, empowering and rewarding our resourceful and innovative youths in terms of protection of intellectual innovations and property, and improved access to finance for technological start-ups.

“We must recognize and prepare for a mid-21st century global economy that places a premium on intellectual content and knowledge, and our young men and women must be supported to engage competitively;

“Expansion of the revenue streams available to the country, especially from our huge but largely unregulated natural and solid mineral resources base. These additional sources of revenue will build the nation’s resilience to shocks and stresses resulting from the fluctuation of oil prices in the international market.

“We will, as a forward-looking Senate, pass laws that emphasize economic viability, social acceptability and environmental sustainability, to encourage alternate and green technologies without prejudicing our developmental needs.”

According to him, the Upper Chamber under him would consolidate on the achievements of the 9th Senate, as he recalled that the country was “caught up in global challenges and upheavals which have far reaching consequences.”

“The impact of armed conflicts in Europe and Africa, as well as global political and economic realignments are but a few of these events impacting Nigeria, other countries in Africa and even beyond. Our Senate will remain watchful of, and will be responsive to, these events,” he stated.

Akpabio commended President Bola Tinubu for the efficiency and decisiveness he has demonstrated in governance after he assumed office.

He said: “Finally I plead with you, Distinguished Senators, to permit me to offer special commendation to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. On behalf of the Senate I thank you for the fatherly but decisive manner in which you have commenced the journey of piloting the affairs of our great country.

“Our nation is better off with you at the helm of affairs. We also thank in a special way the Vice President, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima GCON. The leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, headed by our indefatigable Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, CON, has provided tremendous guidance to us all.

“Thank you for your wise counsel during the course of the search for the leadership of the 10th Senate. I also thank the Clerk, management and all staff of the National Assembly, and I offer my sincere gratitude to them for efficiently organizing the inauguration of the 10th Senate.

To my dear wife, Her Excellency Unoma Ekaette Godswill-Akpabio, I thank you for the prayers you have made on behalf of this quest. May God continue to reward the sacrifices that you and the rest of the family have put up with.”