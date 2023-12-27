Akpabio preaches love at Christmas Service

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged Christian faithful to extend love to one another during the yuletide as they celebrate the birth of the saviour of mankind, Jesus Christ.

He also urged Christians to pray for President Bola Tinubu to succeed in the renewed hope agenda of the administration so as to bring tangible dividends of democracy to the people of Nigeria. According to a statement by Anietie Ekong, his Media Assistant, Akpabio made the call at the Christmas Day service at the Cathedral of Unity, Methodist Church Nigeria, Wuse 2, Abuja while addressing congregants on December 25 to mark the birth of Christ. Akpabio said: “Today is a special day in Christendom when God gave the greatest gift, his only begotten son to mankind. He is born today in order to redeem mankind. And that birth is what we are celebrating today.