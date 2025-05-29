Akpabio Praises Tinubu’s Two Years Of Transformative Leadership

Share

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for restoring Nigerians’ hope in a viable and sustainable nation through what he described as courageous and transformative leadership.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio congratulated President Tinubu on his second year in office, noting that the administration has laid a solid developmental foundation through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Today, May 29, 2025, marks the second anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. On behalf of the Nigerian Senate, the entire National Assembly, my family and constituents, I extend my warmest and most profound congratulations to a visionary, courageous, and transformative leader, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on this milestone,” Akpabio stated.

He praised the President’s unwavering commitment to his policy agenda, which he said is gradually revitalizing the economy, improving lives, and rebuilding public confidence in national development.

“Mr. President, your bold initiatives and reforms, particularly in economic and fiscal policy, demonstrate an undying dedication to repositioning Nigeria for its deserved greatness,” he said.

Highlighting key accomplishments, Akpabio noted Tinubu’s inclusive leadership as evident in the establishment of development commissions across all six geopolitical zones—an unprecedented step in Nigeria’s history.

He further cited massive infrastructural projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Lagos-Maiduguri Corridor as signs of the President’s development-driven leadership.

According to Akpabio, recent economic reforms are positioning Nigeria as a prime destination for both local and foreign investors, with the naira showing strong signs of recovery in tandem with ambitious fiscal strategies.

“Your achievements in security are equally commendable. In the past two years, the Armed Forces have taken the war to the doorsteps of bandits, terrorists, and criminal elements—with visible and positive results,” he noted.

Commenting on the increasing calls for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, Akpabio said such endorsements are well-earned.

“These torrents of endorsements are certainly not a fluke. They are based on verifiable progress in governance, fulfillment of campaign promises, and a deeply rooted sense of national purpose.”

He assured the President of the continued support of the National Assembly, emphasizing the Senate’s commitment to working with the Executive to sustain and advance these achievements.

“Mr. President, we appreciate your leadership and vision for Nigeria’s growth and development. We look forward to continued partnership and progress in the years ahead. Congratulations, Mr. President.”

Share