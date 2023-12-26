Akpabio Pledges Support For Renewed Hope Agenda

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the 10th Senate President of the National Assembly on Tuesday pledged the support of the lawmakers towards achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akpabio made the pledge while addressing the congregation during the Christmas service at the Methodist Cathedral of Unity in Abuja.

He said Nigeria was in safe hands with President Tinubu at the helm of affairs, urging Nigerians not to relent in praying for the president.

“Nigeria is in safe hands, I urge Nigerians not to relent in praying for Mr President for God’s wisdom to pilot the affairs of the country.

“The country would soon come out stronger where all citizens will reap dividends of democracy,” he said.