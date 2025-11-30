Respite is underway for the nation’s retired police officers as the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has pledged quick passage of the Pension Reform Bill 2025, to give legal effect to the exit of police personnel from the contributory pension scheme.

Senator Akpabio, who gave the assurance at a meeting with the retired police officers, under the aegis of the Police Retired Officers’ Forum (PROF), after weeks of peaceful protests at the National Assembly, stated that since all security agencies have exited the scheme, there was no point retaining police retirees there.

In company with the leadership of the Red Chambers, Akpabio expressed appreciation for the service offered by the retired police officers and their colleagues in service to the nation, noting that they have been a strong pillar in internal security. Recall that following the officers’ agitation under the aegis of the National Coordinator of PROF, Chief Superintendent of Police Raphael Irowainu (rtd), the House of Representatives passed the amendment bill and forwarded it to the Senate for concurrence and harmonisation.

But at the meeting last week, Akpabio promised that all encumbrances to smooth passage of the bill will be removed in order to enable the ex-police officers to have a better deal like their counterparts in other agencies. Disturbed by the plight of the retirees, Akpabio and the leadership of the Senate became emotional, promising that the Bill might be passed on Tuesday with the leadership of PROF at the plenary.

Meanwhile, the current truce came after the retired officers were initially denied entry to the National Assembly Complex until the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Rotimi, addressed them and facilitated their entry.

Rotimi highlighted the contributions of the police retirees who have served the nation during their youthful period for 35 meritorious years for the maintenance of national security deserved absolute care and better deal from the State through the payment of enhanced and adequate gratuity and pension and not the peanut they are currently paying them, which have subjected them to untold hardship and dehumanization in all its ramifications.

Furthermore, he promised the police retirees that the Leadership of the House of Representatives will do everything possible within their powers and ensure that the Senate concurs with the Police amendment exit Bill already passed by the House of Representatives and subsequently passed by the National Assembly and transmitted the same to the President for his Assent without further delay.

Hon Rotimi apologised on behalf of the leadership of the National Assembly for not attending to them on time and thereby prolonging their stay at the National Assembly Gate from 29th September 2025. He therefore called on the police retirees to leave for their respective States and assured them that the National Assembly will expedite action on the exit Bill and that it will be passed by the National Assembly without further delay