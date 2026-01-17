Akpabio Pays Glowing Tribute To Late Senator Akwashiki

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, visited Lafia in Nasarawa State, where he paid a glowing tribute to Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who died on New Year eve and was buried on Saturday.

Despite about three hours of flight delay at the Abuja airport on account of bad weather, Akpabio, in company with some Senators, still made it to Lafia to attend the burial programme, condoled with the Governor of Nasarawa State and the family of the late Senator who, until his death, represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who travelled to Lafia by road, attended the Funeral mass along with some Distinguished Senators.

Speaking at the residence of the late Senator, Akpabio condoled with his wife, children and other family members.

The Senate President assured the wife that she would not be left alone because her husband had built bridges across the country.

He said the late Senator was a very straightforward politician whose yes was yes and whose No was No.

“Today we are here to tell you that you are not alone. Just be consoled that you have people. He has built bridges across the country. And those friends will be there supporting you even when you may not see some of them,” Akpabio told Mrs Akwashiki.

Earlier, at the Nasarawa State Government House, Akpabio thanked Governor Sule for the honour done to the late Senator by taking charge of the burial.

The Senate President said the demise of Senator Akwashiki was one death too many after the loss of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra State and Senator Okey Ezea of Enugu State.

“Today in Nasarawa, we are not just mourning the demise of a son of Nasarawa State; we are mourning the demise of a man who had great potential in terms of what he would have contributed towards the development of Nasarawa State.

“Even as a Senator of the Social Democratic Party(SDP), he did not discriminate. He supported me, and he was always very proud of what was happening in Nasarawa State. In the few months that he was active in the Senate, he proved himself to be an erudite and very committed patriotic Nigerian.

“We have no words to describe what has happened. We feel the pain, the tragedy that was not foretold, but we accept it as the will of God. Please accept our condolences,” the Senate President said.

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, described the death of the SDP Senator as a sad moment for the Senate minority Caucus.

“For us in the minority Caucus, it is a very sad moment. We have been losing our members in the minority Caucus to other political parties. It is very tragic that this one, we are losing to death,” Senator Moro said.

Governor Abdullahi Sule thanked the Senate President for the visit despite the bad weather that temporarily delayed the flight and for the show of solidarity for his departed colleague.