Akpabio: Over 30m Nigerians Face Acute Food Insecurity

President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio,has sounded the alarm that over 30 million Nigerians currently face acute food insecurity, a crisis that demands urgent legislative attention to agriculture, rural roads, irrigation, and mechanization.

Akpabio made the remarks in his address to members of the Red Chamber as the Senate resumed from its annual vacation on Tuesday.

He warned that terrorism and banditry continue to plague rural areas, preventing farmers from cultivating crops and undermining national food security.

“Hunger cannot be defeated with words alone. It requires deliberate policy reforms, adequate budgetary allocations, and the political will to mobilize citizens to explore opportunities within the agricultural value chain,” he said.

The Senate President further pledged that under his leadership, the Upper Chamber would revisit the 1999 Constitution to strengthen federalism and improve governance efficiency. He urged lawmakers to exercise oversight vigilantly, ensuring that public resources are deployed in the best interest of the people.

“Our people do not look to us for lamentations; they look to us for action. Terrorism and banditry threaten the countryside. The cost of living weighs heavily on the family table. The flickering national grid leaves cities in darkness and commerce paralyzed. These trials summon us to service of uncommon urgency, and to partnership with the Executive to rewrite the story of our nation,” he said.

Akpabio stressed the need for bold legislative action to stabilize the economy, attract investment, broaden the tax base, nurture growth, strengthen education and healthcare, and provide opportunities for the youth.

In pursuing these goals, he affirmed that the Legislature would maintain a frank and firm relationship with the Executive: supporting policies that benefit the people while speaking out against those that do not.

“We must continue to uphold the independence of this Senate, the dignity of this chamber, and the majesty of the Constitution. To the citizens of Nigeria, we say this: we hear you. We know your expectations. You ask not for excuses, but for results; not for noise, but for substance. This Senate will remain open, accountable, and responsive,” he said.

Akpabio also called on citizens to vote wisely, emphasizing that leadership is a duty, not a spectacle.

He urged that democracy flourish when ballots are cast for integrity, competence, and devotion to service rather than popularity or theatrics.

He concluded by charging all legislators resuming from the recess to work with renewed vigour and legislate not only for the Nigeria of today but for generations yet unborn.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has declined assent to two bills earlier passed by the National Assembly, the National Institute of Transport Technology Bill and the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Bill citing funding discrepancies that could render the institutions unsustainable.