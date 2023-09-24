Akpabio: Our First Priority as Leaders Should Be People

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, declared that the first priority of the 10th National Assembly, should be the people of Nigeria, stressing that the success of a leader depends on the achievements of the led. Akpabio made this declaration in his speech titled “The National Assembly and our destiny”, at the National Assembly leadership retreat, holding in Akwa Ibom State.

He explained, “I believe our first priority, as leaders, should be people. We represent people whose pains we should alleviate; whose concerns we should address; whose hopes we should not betray. “Therefore, listening to the people in order to feel pulse of our nation should be a critical component of our legislative agenda.

But, no matter the problems we face, let us never forget that what is morally wrong cannot be politically right. “The National Assembly must be seen as partners- in-progress with the Executive Arm and we must create the enabling legal environment for Mr. President to justify the confidence reposed in him and his vice president by the electorate.”

While appreciating the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for honouring the invitation, he pointed out that the Executive arm was steering the country through turbulent waters, noting that the mark of a great sailor is not how he fares in calm waters; it is in how he powers through the rough seas.

He assured President Bola Tinubu, that he would not be allowed by the National Assembly to walk alone in the present challenge of tacking the multifarious problems facing Nigeria, assuring him that the apex legislative Assembly would be a partner in the task. The President of the Senate, called on the lawmakers to cooperate and walk together as a family, in order to serve the people better, irrespective of political affiliations, expressing optimism that the National Assembly would surmount every problem if they jettisoned their differences and walked together.

“If His Excellency, Senator Bola Tinubu and your good self must take the ship of state to harbours of bliss and development, then you must steer us out of the sheltered shore, through the rolling waves and stormy gales, and set the sails to weather every storm, safe in the knowledge that you are not alone.

“Tell Mr. President that the leadership of the 10th National Assembly (and by extension the entire National Assembly) say that he will never walk alone.” Akpabio said the President Tinubu-led executive and the National Assembly have been destined to “give hope to our nation.”

According to him: “My dear colleagues, when John the Baptist heard about the works of Jesus Christ, he sent his disciples to ask him, ‘Art thou He that should come, or do we look for another?’ “It was not a religious question; it was a generational and rhetorical question. This question defines the hope and expectation of every nation, every people, every group, when change occurs.

“This is the question in the streets and highways of our dear country; ‘Is this the government that should come, or do we look for another?’ “The follow-up question is, ‘Is this the National Assembly that should come or do we look for another?’ “We believe that this is the government that should come to change the fortunes of our country.

We believe that this is the National Assembly that should come to change our destiny. “We believe that this National Assembly has come to give hope to our nation. There is an Italian proverb that says that the right man comes at the right season. “We believe we, the members of the National Assembly, have come at the right season.

“As the leaders of the Tenth Assembly, we must remember that the success of a leader depends on the achievements of the led. “We must not only be worthy leaders but also dealers of hope for the entire membership of the National Assembly in particular and our nation in general.” He called on the leadership of the National Assembly to be united and of one purpose in proffering solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

He opined: “Check the history of the world and you will discover that the world has always been changed by a few thoughtful, patriotic, selfless, concerned citizens armed with faith and conviction.

“They led the charge, the masses followed. “Friends and colleagues, we can lead the charge in our country. “Let us be united in purpose. It does not matter which political party you used to get to the Red or Green Chamber. Right now, we are in the Nigerian boat. “If we all put our hands- on the deck, the Tenth Assembly shall surmount every challenge.

It is in our hands to make this Assembly the last hope of the common man or the lost hope of the common man. “The choice is ours. As leaders, let us see every problem through the broad windscreen of national interest; not through the tiny side mirror of politics. Let us be the symphonic voices of reason; not the raucous echoes of tribal or religious sentiments.

“My friends and colleagues, let us not make the mistake of thinking that our problem is APC or PDP or LP or SDP or any other party.” He further said: “That is an error. We face a collective action problem because relevant groups and stakeholders in our country fail to connect, cooperate and collaborate. But if we, the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, can properly understand and effectively use collective action processes in the official conduct of business, we would achieve positive outcomes for our country.

“As leaders of those who represent our people, it behooves us to set collective action templates for our nation’s developmental efforts, and a collaborative legislative agenda for solving our nation’s challenges. “A template that would eschew such issues in collective action problems like the tragedy of commons, senselessly exploiting common resources and depleting them; free riding, being inordinately concerned with consumption and not production of our wealth;

information asymmetry, hoarding information in order to have an imbalance of power; and opting for suboptimal equilibrium where we could go for agenda setting.” He noted that the retreat seeks to identify priority business for the 10th National Assembly and develop strategic objectives for the Legislative Agenda of the respective chambers.