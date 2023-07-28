Akpabio, Nwifuru, Senators, Ex-Govs, Others Mourn Anyim Ude

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, serving senators from the state and outside the state, and former governors of the state were all present to witness the burial of Anyim Ude, who represented Ebonyi south zone at the Senate between 2007 and 2011.

Ude, a veteran Journalist, ace broadcaster, and former Commissioner in the state, died on May 15, 2023, at the age of 82.

He was buried in his Iyioji Akaeze hometown, Ivo Local Government Area of the state on Friday, July 28.

Akpabio said the late Ude left indelible legacies that would be difficult to fill.

Akpabio who was represented by his former Governor, David Umahi said that the ninth Senate honoured Ude and the 10th session honoured him three times.

“When his achievements and character were read on the floor of the Senate, everyone stood still”, he stated.

He noted that when the character is lost, everything is lost but money, health, and others can be replaced.

Ebonyi state governor, Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru Francis Nwifuru specially commended the deceased wife for taking care of him while alive.

“Any woman who takes care of her husband up till 80 years of age should be commended especially when it involves only one wife”

He assured the family that the state government will always support the family as anyone who loses the father must suffer

“The government will also donate N15 million to St. Andrew’s Presbyterian church which he built for renovations.

His Eminence, Ekpeyong Akpanika, Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria urged leaders to emulate the virtues of the deceased and realize that wealth ends on earth.

“Nigerians are currently suffering as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy and the give leaders can provide free transportation to cushion the effects.

Dignitaries that attended the funeral including former Governors Martin Elechi and Sam Egwu, eulogized the veteran journalist who died at the age of 82.

The burial was witnessed by a large crowd of dignitaries and well-wishers from across the country and beyond.