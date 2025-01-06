Akpabio, Nwifuru Eulogize Nwebonyi For Impactful Representation

Share

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, at the weekend, eulogized the Deputy Chief Whip and Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone Onyekachi Nwebonyi, for exhibiting high potential in legislative acumen.

The duo made the commendation at the weekend during the annual thanksgiving and empowerment programme, organized by Nwebonyi for members of his constituency held at Mebeje Ishieke Ebonyi local government area of the State.

Akpabio represented by the Senate Minority Whip Chief Osita Ngwo, said that Nwebonyi has recorded remarkable achievements in both lawmaking and quality representation.

“Nwebonyi is a bridge builder with high legislative sagacity, a worthy representative of his senatorial district” Today’s empowerment programme is unique in all ramifications, every lawmaker should cue into this initiative”

Flagging off the empowerment, Governor Francis Nwifuru extolled the lawmaker for being a good ambassador of the State in the National Assembly.

Nwifuru said that Nwebonyi was the first Senator to move a motion in the 10th Senate describing it as monumental.

“The crown Nwebonyi is wearing in the Senate is golden, he has failed, today we are here to flag off this laudable programme”

Addressing the gathering Chief Nwebonyi said that the initiative was to help the beneficiaries to create wealth and be self-reliant.

“Am not doing the empowerment for political reasons, if you check the budget, half of what I distributed here is what I have in the budget, and the half on top is from my salary”

Nwebonyi listed the items distributed to include minibuses, tricycles, grinding machines, and grants to market women among others.

He said, “Even before I joined politics, it has been my nature to give, as a lawyer I started building houses for the poor”

“Am doing this to appreciate God for his favours to me through my constituents, my intention is to support and assist the people”

The Senator emphasized that by February 2025, he will launch fertilizer distribution which will entail giving out rice seedlings, fertilizers and herbicides.

In a goodwill message, the former Chairman of Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Chief Elias Mbam, lauded Nwaebonyi for assisting members of the constituency.

In attendance at the event included a representative of Governor Hycinth Alia of Benue State, members of the National Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, Ebonyi State Chairman of APC Stanley Emegha, women groups, students, traditional rulers and cultural troupes among others

