Akpabio: Northern Group Warns Against Disparaging Nation’s Democratic Institutions

The Alliance of Northern Development (AND) has condemned a series of attacks on the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr Joseph Bagudu, warned against the reckless use of social media platforms and public commentary to disparage and ridicule the office of the President of the Senate.

“The office of the Senate President represents the collective integrity of the legislature and the voice of the people,” he stated.

Bagudu said no nation can build strong political institutions with an attack on its leaders, calling on Nigerians to show restraint, maturity, and respect for the “very institutions that sustain our democracy.”

Bagudu described the National Assembly as the guardian of the nation’s Constitution, adding that any attempt to trivialise or demean that office is, by extension, an attack on the nation itself.

He said democracy thrives on freedom of expression, but freedom must walk hand in hand with responsibility.

“When private grievances or political frustrations are converted into public theatre, it degrades our values, distracts leadership, and misleads the unsuspecting public.

“This culture of unrestrained abuse must not be mistaken for activism; it is recklessness masquerading as free speech.

“The Alliance of Northern Development strongly condemns the persistent attempts by certain individuals to drag the exalted office of the Senate President into unnecessary controversy.

“No nation can build strong institutions while its citizens delight in tearing them down.

“We call on all Nigerians — particularly those in leadership and the media — to show restraint, maturity, and respect for the very institutions that sustain our democracy,” he said.

The group noted that Akpabio has served Nigeria with distinction across multiple levels – as governor, minister, and now Senate President, adding that “The nation deserves to see its leaders supported in their mandate to govern, not distracted by endless cycles of insult and misinformation.

“We commend the Senate President for his measured composure and silence in the face of provocation.

“True leadership is not proven by reaction but by restraint. Those who occupy high offices must continue to lead with dignity, and we applaud him for doing so.

“The Alliance of Northern Development reiterates its unwavering support for the institution of the Senate and for the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, who continues to entrust key national responsibilities to experienced statesmen.

“We reaffirm that the North stands for stability, respect for leadership, and protection of democratic order.

“We therefore urge all well-meaning Nigerians to reject the growing trend of reckless speech and personal vendetta that threatens the moral fibre of our democracy.

“The time has come to draw a clear line between criticism born of conscience and agitation driven by mischief,” they said.