Akpabio: Nigeria’ll gain more from my election into IPU Executive C’ttee

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described his election into the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as an enormous opportunity for Nigeria. Speaking to journalists on arrival from the summit, which held in the Angolan capital, Luanda, Akpabio said his election would impact positively on the country through the creation of employment and developmental opportunities for young Nigerians, who are seeking to become diplomats.

He said: “A lot of employment opportunities would be created, a lot of offices would be opened; sub national offices would be opened and a lot of young Nigerians who wish to be diplomats will have the opportunity of working there. “This will also attract foreign direct investments in the area of training and retraining and capacity building, not just for legislature but for people who are in different fields. The benefits are enormous, so we thank God for it.” Akpabio pointed out that his election was a major political victory for the country as Nigeria had been missing at the decision making table of the union for the past 59 years.