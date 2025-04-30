Akpabio: NASS Ready To Review Outdated Laws

Share

The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, says the National Assembly is set to give necessary legislative backing for the review of outdated laws.

Akpabio stated this during the Police Service Commission (PSC) Board/Strategic session and four-day induction programme in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area yesterday.

The Senate President, who was represented by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, said that this was aimed to promote Police reforms and professionalism. The event has as its theme: ‘Enhancing the Key Standards of Corporate Governance’.

“The National Assembly stands ready to review outdated laws, approve essential reforms and provide the robust oversight needed to ensure a professional, people-oriented Police system.

“Let us build a police force that our children will be proud to call and enforce as friends. “A force that delivers justice, not judgment, a force that proves that in Nigeria, there is great hope for Public Service,” Akpabio said.

He said Nigeria must begin to institutionalise merit, discipline and integrity over mediocrity, favouritism, and impunity.

