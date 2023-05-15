Akpabio: My Senate Leadership’ll Tackle Nigeria’s Challenges

Senator-elect from Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godswill Akpabio, has promised to provide the right leadership for the Nigerian senate to tackle some of the challenges confronting the country.

Akpabio, who stated that he has the requisite experience to be the next president of the Nigerian Senate, identified the problems bedeviling the country to include high inflation, low revenue, low domestic manufacturing, and over dependent on foreign goods amongst others.

The former senate minority leader told some media executives and editors at a parley in Ikeja, Lagos yesterday that the Senate, under his leadership along with the party’s proposed deputy senate president, Senator Jubril Barau, will work with the executive to develop the nation.

He said: “Our nation is at a crossroads due to high inflation, unemployment, low revenue, low domestic manufacturing, over dependent on foreign goods. “There must be concerted approach to solving those challenges that we have.

“We must do oversight on government spending to ensure that public funds are properly spent. We have a lot of abandoned projects that must be completed. “We will provide quality leadership and interference where necessary, while we will make good laws for our dear nation.

“We would ensure that there are good policies for the benefit of the people. “We will ensure January to December budget implementation for the benefit of our people. We will make propose bills that would promote the well being of the people.”

Akpabio said with extensive consultation with the President-Elect of the country, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, the senate presidency was zoned to the South South geopolitical zone and the Deputy Senate Presidency zoned to the North West geopolitical zone.

He, however, promised that the next senate would ensure that members of the 10th Assembly work as a team regardless of political parties, saying that the voice of the constituents would be heard. He added: “We will be very gender friendly.

As a Governor, I appointed a woman as Chief Justice of my state, I appointed a female Deputy Governor for the first time and I put forward a woman as a minister from my state. “I will ensure that women are given their proper positions.

We will ensure principle of separation of power. “My Deputy, Senator Barau, is experienced and I see competence and determination in him. “My uncommon public appearance today is because of uncommon service to the people.

I was the leader of about 49 senators as Minority Leader of the Senate. “I have the requisite experience, I was Commissioner for about six years, lawyer for about 36 years, I was governor for eight years, a minority leader in the senate and later as a minister of the Federal Republic.

I will combine all these experiences that I have gathered to serve.” Also speaking, Senator Barau recalled how it was agreed that the senate president should come from the South South, saying Akpabio was a ranking member of the senate, who has the necessary experience to lead the red chamber.