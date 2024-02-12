Akpabio mourns Wigwe, Access Bank CEO

President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has mourned the sudden demise of Chief Executive Officer of Access Holding, Mr Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son and others in a helicopter crash in California, USA. Akpabio, in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Eseme Eyiboh, described the death of Wigwe as a big loss not only to the Nigerian banking and finance industry but also to the country as a whole.

Akpabio said: “I received with shock the news of the passing of Wigwe and some of his family members in a helicopter crash in the USA.” He said Wigwe’s contribution to the growth of Nigerian banking industry and, indeed, the economy was exemplary and commendable. He described Wigwe as an iconic entrepreneur, a serial investor that passed on at a time that Nigeria needed his services the most. “In his chosen career he exhibited a high level of professionalism and unmatched leadership which marked him out as a true patriot. “He was a man of integrity, who never believed in cutting corners to achieve success in business.”