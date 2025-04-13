Akpabio Mourns Ex-S’Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu

Share

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former coach and captain of the Nigerian National Football Team, the Green Eagles (Super Eagles), Christian Chukwu.

Mourning Chukwu’s death in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio described it as a monumental loss to the nation and the global football community.

The Senate President paid glowing tribute to the late football legend, hailing him as a pioneering figure who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s sporting history.

“We mourn the loss of a Nigerian football icon, Christian Chukwu. As a pioneering defender and former Green Eagles captain, he etched his name in the annals of Nigerian football history.

“His leadership, skill, and dedication inspired countless fans and paved the way for future generations,” the Senate President stated.

Akpabio, who described Chukwu’s passing as a personal and national loss, noted that the late footballer’s contributions both on and off the pitch were immeasurable and worthy of eternal remembrance.

“I’m deeply saddened by his passing. He was a legendary Nigerian footballer, and his contributions to Nigerian football are immeasurable,” he added.

The Senate President extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire National Assembly to the family, friends, and the football community at large.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Senate, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football community. May God grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. May Christian Chukwu’s soul rest in peace,” Akpabio concluded.

Chukwu, fondly known as ‘Chairman,’ was one of the most celebrated figures in Nigerian football history, having captained the Green Eagles to their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980.

