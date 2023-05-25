Akpabio Most Qualified And Suitable For Senate Presidency – Women Group

The leadership of the South-South Women Assembly has said it is in total allegiance with the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his preference for Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate.

The group said, Without any modicum of doubt, we boldly affirm that Sen. Akpabio is a fit and proper person to lead the 10th Senate and properly guide the National Assembly towards the actualization of the ‘Renewed Hope’ of the Tinubu administration when it sets sail from May 29.

He understands the workings and intricacies of the legislature haven’t had a direct relationship with it as a commissioner in the state executive council for 6 years; as an Executive Governor for 8 years; as a Senator of the Federal Republic for 4 years when he served as Senate Minority Leader; and as a Minister of government for about 3 years.

As an executive governor, he was an achiever par excellence, earning the sobriquet ‘Uncommon Transformer”. His landmark achievements as a governor are too numerous to mention.

It was in his time as a Minister of government that the permanent building housing the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was completed and occupied by the interventionist agency thus saving it millions of Naira in rent.

It was during his time that the forensic audit of the NDDC was commissioned and completed. The direct benefit of the crucial exercise can be seen in the current optimization of the performance of the Commission. It was during his time as Minister that peace returned to the hitherto volatile region.

Senator Godswill Akpabio is not perfect, but he has a strong relationship with virtually every political office holder of the note in Nigeria.

As Governor, he gave women opportunities in his administration, fulfilling over 35 per cent affirmative action and encouraging women to go into elective positions.

His endorsement of affirmative action found eloquent expression in his appointment of the first female Deputy Governor, a female Head of Service, and a female Chief Judge, amongst others.

His investments in the development of the girl child remain unrivalled. Girls benefited immensely from the free and compulsory education policy initiated by the Akpabio administration. His administration also made laws to protect the girl child.

More so, South-South has never occupied the position of Senate President since after Senator Joseph Wayas of blessed memory more than forty years ago.

We urge the relevant players to be mindful of the chicanery that took place in 2015 on the day of the inauguration of the 8th National Assembly.

The leadership of the South-South Women Leaders Assembly appreciates the President-elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for standing for equity as it relates to the leadership of the 10th Senate, and we pledge our solidarity to his incoming government.

We appreciate the solidarity of the majority of the Senators of the 10th Senate and their rock-solid resilience in supporting the choice of the President-elect.

We also appreciate all relevant stakeholders who have openly supported the candidature of Senator Akpabio, irrespective of political party affiliations.

The leadership of the South-South Women Leaders Assembly views the Senate Presidency of Senator Akpabio as a call to National duty and as a call to the service of our fatherland.