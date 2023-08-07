Akpabio Meets Tinubu Over Keyamo’s Ministerial Screening Suspension

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is currently in a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu following a contentious debate in the red chamber that led to a move to put Festus Keyamo of Delta State’s ministerial nominee’s screening on hold.
New Telegraph gathered that during the screening of the ministerial nominees, Darlington Nwokocha, a senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District proposed the motion to halt the screening of Keyamo.
Enyinnaya Abaribe, a senator from the Abia-South Senatorial District, seconded the proposal.
Keyamo was charged with disrespecting the Ninth National Assembly and making accusations of corruption against the preceding administration by Nwokocha.
Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity under the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Nwokocha asserted that Keyamo was invited to attend a meeting to address questions about a Special Public Works initiative at the time but declined.
The National Directorate of Employment, a ministry under Keyamo, was in charge of managing the scheme.
