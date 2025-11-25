Akpabio Leads Senate Delegation To Condole Late Ezea’s Family

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday led a delegation of Senators to the home of the late Senator Okechukwu Ezea to offer condolences to his family. Senator Ezea, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, passed away on 18th November 2025.

The Senate had earlier adjourned Tuesday’s plenary to allow members to participate in the condolence visit.

Addressing the family, Akpabio said, “It is never easy to lose a colleague with whom you shared daily interactions for over two years. We are here to commiserate with your family and let you know that you are not alone in mourning your late husband, father, brother, and uncle, Distinguished Senator Ezea.

“For the brief period we interacted with him in the Senate, he was a man of peace, who related with dignity and respect to all colleagues. His sudden passing was a shock, as there was never any sign of illness.”

Responding, the late Senator’s son, Jideofor Ezea, expressed gratitude to Akpabio and the Senate delegation, noting that the family would always remember the gesture and find comfort in the prayers and words of encouragement offered.