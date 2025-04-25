Akpabio Leads FG’s Delegation To Pope Francis’ Funeral

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a distinguished delegation to Vatican City to attend the funeral of His Holiness, Pope Francis, scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

This was announced by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued on Friday.

The delegation is led by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and comprises five prominent figures, including Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria; Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese; and Archbishop Ignatius Ayua Kaigama of the Abuja Diocese.

Pope Francis, the highly respected leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

His death followed his participation in Easter Sunday celebrations at the Vatican.

The delegation will present a letter from President Tinubu conveying his condolences to the Acting Head of the Vatican.

Earlier this week, President Tinubu expressed his grief over the loss, joining Catholics and Christians around the world in mourning the Pope’s passing.

In a statement, President Tinubu described Pope Francis as “a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions.”

The President further noted that the Pope’s death, following the Easter resurrection celebrations, marked a sacred return to his Maker during a time of renewed hope for Christians worldwide.

