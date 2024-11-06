Akpabio, Lawan, Moro, Other Senators Mourn Lagbaja

Share

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, mourned the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, describing him as rare gem and a fine officer, who gave his all for the territorial security and unity of the country.

Akpabio said he received the news of the death of the late military chief with shock, describing him as a General who always led his troops from the front in all combat situations.

A statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying, “I received the news of the death of the late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, with shock.

His death, coming at a time the country needed his wealth of experience in tackling and bringing to an end insecurity in some parts of the country, is a huge loss to the country and the security community.

“He was a fine, committed and dedicated officer, who served the country with all his might, even at the risk of paying the supreme price.

” On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I commiserate with the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR the military community, the larger Lagbaja family and the Nation on this great loss.

“I pray that Almighty God grant his wife, children, colleagues and those who knew him, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. May God almighty grant the soul of the departed gallant officer eternal rest, amen.

Also, the immediate past Present of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, in a condolence message, lamented the demise of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

He wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Senate Committee on Defence, I extend our deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa; the family of the deceased, the Nigerian Army, and the entire nation.

“Lt. Gen. Lagbaja was a dedicated and patriotic officer who served the country with distinction. As Chief of Army Staff, he played a significant role in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges confronting our nation.

“His leadership and commitment to the safety and well-being of Nigerians will be sorely missed.

“During his tenure, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja initiated and implemented several innovative strategies that significantly improved the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army.

“He was instrumental in enhancing the welfare and morale of troops, ensuring that they were adequately equipped and trained to effectively discharge their duties.

“The death of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja is a great loss to the nation. His experience, resolve and patriotism that characterized his illustrious career will be deeply missed.

“The Senate Committee on Defence is committed to honoring the memory of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja by ensuring that the Nigerian Army remains a formidable and effective force capable of safeguarding our nation.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Similarly, the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Comrade Abba Patrick Moro, on behalf of the Senate Minority Caucus, mourned Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Senator Moro described the late COAS as a gallant and successful officer who gave his all to the country and died in active service.

The Senate Minority Leader said Gen. Lagbaja’s time as Chief of Army Staff saw a great push against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping that are plaguing the country.

He said, as the nation mourned the untimely demise of the gallant officer, he hoped that his successor would fit perfectly into the shoes left behind and frontally tackle the security challenges confronting the country and continue to protect her territorial integrity, to achieve the late General’s dreams of a secured and peaceful nation.

Senator Moro extended his condolences to the wife of the deceased, Mrs Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja, the entire family, the President and Commander-In-Chief of armed forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Nigerian Army.

He charges them to be consoled with the knowledge that the late General lived an impactful life and has gone to rest with his creator.

In a related development, the Senate Committee on Army, expressed deep sadness about the untimely demise of Lagbaja, through a statement by Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yara’dua, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army.

The statement reads: “Our thoughts are with his family, colleagues, and the entire Nigerian Army during this difficult time.

“General Lagbaja’s unwavering dedication to the Nigerian Army and his country has left an indelible mark. His career from the day he joined the army epitomized courage and patriotism.

“His exceptional leadership and vision significantly shaped the army’s operations, ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerians. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate troops to carry on his exemplary work.

“We all acknowledge General Lagbaja’s profound impact on the army’s development. His initiatives demonstrated a steadfast commitment to training, capacity building, and troops welfare. The Nigerian Army has lost a true leader and passionate advocate for its growth.

“To the officers, soldiers, and families of the Nigerian Army, we offer our sincerest sympathies. May you find strength and comfort in knowing General Lagbaja’s contributions will never be forgotten. His memory will continue to inspire and motivate us all.

“Once again accept our deepest condolences.”

