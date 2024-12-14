Akpabio Lauds Wike As Man Of Peace At 57th Birthday

Share

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a man of peace despite criticisms surrounding the ongoing demolition of structures in Abuja.

He made this remark while speaking at a Public Lecture and Book Launch in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital to celebrate Wike’s 57th birthday.

While sharing humorous anecdotes, highlighting the minister’s forgiving nature, Akpabio said, “I told one of my colleagues, I don’t know why anyone would quarrel with Wike. If he shouts, by the time I get to the door, he’s already forgotten.”

Akpabio’s remark however elicited laughter from the audience.

In response to criticisms over his actions in the FCT, Wike maintained his resolve to deliver impactful results.

He stated, “In life, if you know what you want to do and how to do it, go ahead.

“I will never be distracted. I will stay focused to achieve results that will show Nigerians Mr. President means well.”

Wike dismissed the criticisms as distractions orchestrated by detractors, emphasizing his commitment to public service.

“The only way to silence critics is by achieving results for public interest,” he asserted.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and thanked the crowd for identifying with him during the event.

The FCT Minister reassured attendees that he remains determined to implement policies and reforms that will benefit Nigerians.

