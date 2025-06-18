Akpabio Lauds Tinubu For Signing Bills Establishing Three Tertiary Institutions In S’East

Share

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for signing into law the bills for the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Bende, Abia State, Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item Bende, Abia State and the Federal University, Okigwe, Imo State.

Akpabio also extolled the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who sponsored two of the Bills and other stakeholders in the Senate including the Deputy Whip, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu and main sponsor of one of the bills, Senator Patrick Ndubueze for their exceptional leadership, effective representation and their commitment to the wellbeing of their people.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the President of the Senate praised stakeholders in both the House of Representatives and the Senate for their steadfastness and support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The three institutions aim to provide quality education, research opportunities, and cater to the educational needs of the South East region and healthcare delivery to advance knowledge and improve health outcome in the region.

Senator Akpabio said that the establishment of the institutions would mark a significant milestone in promoting education and development in the South-East region.

According to Senator Akpabio, “I applaud President Tinubu for his inclusive leadership and demonstrated commitment to the development of the South-East region and efforts to heal the deep-seated wounds of the past.

“The establishment of these institutions will go a long way to remove the nagging feelings of distrust and socio-economic marginalization among the people of the South-East. I commend the President for his open-heartedness and unrestrained affection for the region.

“The significant support of leaders and lawmakers in ensuring the passage of these very important bills establishing these institutions is noteworthy and commendable.

“I call on the great Ndigbo people to continue to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration and position for strategic and progressive alliance with President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Akpabio assured that the continued support of the South-East for the Tinubu administration will attract more dividends of democracy to the region.

