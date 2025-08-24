Akpabio Lauds A’Ibom CP On Peace, Security

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, .has pledged continued support for security agencies in Akwa Ibom State, commending the State Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, and his team for maintaining peace and security.

Akpabio gave the assurance on Saturday during the commissioning of fully furnished Police Quarters at Nto Ndang in Obot Akara Local Government Area.

A statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted the Senate President as saying:

“I commend the State Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, for doing a good job in Akwa Ibom. Through his leadership and collaboration with other security agencies, we now enjoy peace and security in our state.

Nothing is too much to do for our security agencies. As they secure our environment, they deserve a comfortable home. We will continue to prioritise their welfare and training, not just for Nigeria’s security but for global standards.”

Akpabio also revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the establishment of a Police College for Cadet training, adding that construction has commenced and the first set of cadets is expected to be admitted before year-end.

In his response, the Police Commissioner thanked Akpabio for his longstanding support, noting that it dated back to his tenure as state governor.

“Your Excellency, your commitment to the welfare of our officers is unprecedented. We promise to intensify our efforts to keep Akwa Ibom safe,” Azare said.

Earlier, Akpabio commissioned an ultra-modern market, an ICT Centre, and new classroom blocks in Obot Akara LGA, urging residents to take ownership of the projects and protect them from vandalism.