Akpabio, Lado Greet Muslims At Sallah

Share

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of 2025 Eid-el-Fitr, urging them to pray for the unity of the nation.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio emphasized the importance of continued prayers and efforts toward national unity.

He said: “As you celebrate the end of Ramadan and mark the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, I extend my warmest felicitations on behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate, and the entire National Assembly.

“May this joyous occasion bring you peace, happiness, and spiritual renewal. May the blessings of Allah be upon you and your loved ones.

“As we celebrate, let us remember the values of compassion, kindness, and generosity that define the spirit of Ramadan. May we continue to uphold these values in our daily lives and work towards our unity.

“Once again, I wish you all a happy and blessed Eid-el-Fitr.”

Similarly, Senator Basheer Lado, Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, has also extended warm greetings to Muslims across the country on the occasion.

He said: “On this blessed occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and sincere prayers to every faithful believer.

“As we mark the end of Ramadan—a month of deep reflection, spiritual renewal, and acts of devotion—we are reminded of the powerful lessons of compassion, forgiveness, and unity that define our faith.

“This sacred celebration offers us an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with Almighty Allah (SWT) and extend kindness and understanding to our fellow human beings.

“Let us embrace the spirit of love and tolerance as we work together to build the Nigeria of our dreams—a nation where every child can take pride in their homeland.

“I also join in praying for our beloved country and for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as he tirelessly pursues the Renewed Hope Agenda, delivering the long-awaited dividends of democracy.

“May Allah (SWT) shower His blessings upon Nigeria and guide us toward a future filled with peace, prosperity, and unity.

“Wishing you and your families a joyous and memorable Eid celebration.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

