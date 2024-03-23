Akpabio, Kalu, Others In Geneva For IPU Meeting

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday arrived in Geneva, Switzerland as head of Nigeria’s delegation to the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland. Akpabio was accompanied on the trip by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong.

The Senate president and his entourage were received on arrival at the airport in Geneva by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Abiodun Richards Adejola accompanied by South African Ambassador to Switzerland, Mr. Mxolisi Nkosi. This year’s edition, according to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President, Jackson Udom, would take place from March 23 to 27.

A letter addressed to the Nigerian Senate President and endorsed by the Secretary General of the IPU, Martin Chungong, reads Inter alia: “Dear Mr. President, the 148th Assembly of the IPU and related meetings will be held at the International Conference Centre of Geneva, (ICCG) Switzerland from Saturday, 23 to Wednesday, 27 March. “We are pleased to enclose detailed information on these meet- ings including the Agendas of the IPU statutory bodies.