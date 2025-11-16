Akpabio, Kalu, Nentawe Receive Decampees Into APC In Plateau

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, and the Governors of Nasarawa and Benue were among the top leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who attended the grand reception of new decampees into the party in Plateau State.

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Akpabio said the massive influx of members from the PDP, Labour Party, ADC, PRP, and other political groups reflects the widespread acceptance of the APC nationwide and validates the performance of the Renewed Hope Administration.

Akpabio noted that President Tinubu welcomes the new entrants and assures them of fair treatment and opportunities to contribute to the party’s growth, including efforts to deliver future electoral victories at the presidential, governorship, and legislative levels.

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe, said the party is now more united than ever and fully prepared to win the Plateau governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly elections “emphatically.”

He emphasized that the APC’s growing strength is further boosted by the return of individuals who previously worked against the party during the last elections. He also urged for continued cohesion under President Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda he said is transforming Nigeria.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu expressed delight over the increasing number of influential personalities joining the APC in Plateau State and across the country.

Similarly, Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, Engr. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, said Plateau remains a strong APC state despite not currently producing the governor. He noted that even members of the serving administration in the state are defecting to the APC, demonstrating enduring trust in the party’s ideals.

APC leader in Plateau State, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, described the event as vindication for the resilience of the party in the face of what he termed futile attempts to weaken it.

Lalong accused the current PDP government of attempting to erase the APC’s legacies by sacking elected local government chairmen, permanent secretaries, civil servants, heads of tertiary institutions, and stalling ongoing legacy projects. He said despite these setbacks, the people of Plateau have remained steadfast in their support for the APC.

Plateau State APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature, welcomed the decampees and assured them of a level playing field.

Speaking on behalf of the new members, Latep Dabang, former Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang and a former APC State Chairman said they left the PDP due to “deceit, oppression, and apparent failure to perform.”

He added that the decampees are pleased with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, the direction of the party under Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and the firm stewardship of Senator Simon Bako Lalong in Plateau State.