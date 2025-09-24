The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has described Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as a “Dictator”.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan made this remark on Tuesday, following her return from a six-month suspension to resume her legislative duties.

Reflecting on her six-month suspension, which commences in March 2025, the Senator revealed that she had “no apology to tender”.

She said, “In retrospect, it is actually amazing how much we have had to pay in the past six months, from the unjust suspension to the recall. But we survived the recall, blackmail and that crazy lady on Facebook.

“It is amazing what we had to pass through, and I give God Almighty the glory and my deepest appreciation to the people of Kogi Central and Nigerians at large. To my husband, I love you dearly. I pray all men support their wives in the same manner you have supported me.

“In everything, sometimes it is good to push the institution to the test. We can’t cower in the face of injustice. No one is more Nigerian than us. Senator Akpabio is not more of a senator than I am.

“He is not the governor of this place, yet he treated me as if I were a servant or domestic staff in his house.

“It is so unfortunate that we will have a National Assembly being run by such a dictator. It is totally unacceptable.”

New Telegraph reports that her office, which is located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing, was unsealed by the Deputy Director of the National Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji.

He said, “I, Alabi Adedeji, Deputy Director, Sergeant-at-Arms, hereby unseal the office. The office is hereby unsealed. Thank you,” Though Senator Natasha has resumed office, it remains unclear whether her full privileges as Senator have been restored or if she will be permitted to sit with her colleagues when plenary begins on October 7.