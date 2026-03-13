President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention Sub Committee on Programes and Events, with a charge on members to work assiduosly for the succees of the convention.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the sub Committee in Abuja, Akpabio told the members that, “It is a privileged to be recognised by the party the ruling APC.

The leadership of the party under Professor Yelwata Natawe, has done well by assembling experienced hands as members of the Programes and Events sub Committee, therefore, we should not have any issues in this committee as far as performance is concerned”

Acording to Akpabio, “let us remember why we are here. We will do our job in a way that the stage and venue will not be rowdy. We will not allow repetition of speeches.

We will take cognisance of the six geo zones inorder to allow the sub-national to showcase what they have done for the people as governors.

He also used the inauguration to reaffirm the commitment of the National Assembly to national development by supporting the programes of the current administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The National Assembly will continue to support the agenda of the President Tinubu in his efforts towards taking the country out of the woods. President Tinubu met what can be described as foamy economy. He had to put up his thinking cap by harmonising the exchange rate and the removal of the fuel subsidy, which was drain pipe on the economy.

“He has also put in place the tax reforms, which has increased National revenue from the non oil sector through the National Revenue Service (NRS) and has equally led to more money for the sub nationals.”

Akpabio noted that the recent defections into the ruling APC is “simply a show of gratitude based on what the administration has achieved since 2023.

“We are on the trajectory of growth and what the Committe is put in place to do is to organise a convention that will usher in officers of the party at the National level that will usher in another APC government of President Tinubu in 2027”.

In brief remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, corroborrated the submissions of Senator Akpabio on the economy and other policy decisions of the Tinubu-led administration, congratualted members and charged them to work very hard for the succes of the convention.

End.