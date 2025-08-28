Akpabio Hails Tinubu For Swift Approval Of Lawmakers’ Constituency Projects

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has praised President Bola Tinubu for promptly approving and releasing funds for constituency projects across the country, saying the move has enabled contractors to deliver tangible developments to communities.

A statement issued Thursday in Abuja by Akpabio’s Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, said the Senate President credited the quick release of funds for facilitating several impactful projects. Represented by his wife, Dr. Unoma Akpabio, at a series of commissioning ceremonies, he also expressed gratitude to the people of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District for their support in 2023, urging them to replicate the gesture for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

“On behalf of the good people of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, I thank President Tinubu for making it possible for lawmakers to bring home tangible projects, which is why we are gathered here today,” Akpabio said. “One good turn deserves another. Let us ensure that we return President Tinubu, our sons, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno to office in 2027. If we do that, more projects will be sited across our senatorial district and the entire state.”

Also speaking at the event, Emmanuel Ukpong Udo, who represents Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, thanked Akpabio for facilitating the construction of an eight-classroom block in his constituency and assured him of the people’s continued support for the APC and its candidates in the 2027 elections.

Among the projects commissioned in Ikono were a block of 12 classrooms at Community Secondary School, Obok Edem; an eight-classroom block at Comprehensive Secondary School, Ndiya Ikono; and an ICT centre at St. Mary Secondary School, Ikot Nseyen village, Nkwot Ikono.

Earlier, Akpabio also inaugurated several projects in Oruk Anam Local Government Area, which drew large crowds of constituents. These included police quarters at Ikot Okoro, an ultra-modern market at Urua Anwa, a 12-classroom block at Southern Annang Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikot Okoro, and an ICT centre at Community Secondary School, Ekparakwa.