New Telegraph

March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
Akpabio Hails Oyebanji, Opeyemi Bamidele

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has hailed Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his contribution to the development of the education and infrastructure sectors, and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele for representing the state well in the parliament.

Speaking at the 29th convocation ceremony of Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado Ekiti at the weekend, he praised Oyebanji for his love for the legislature.

Akpabio said: “Governor Oyebanji is the most Senate friendly governor in Nigeria. “He is humble, loves the legislature and we have the highest regard for him.”

