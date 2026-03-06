Akpabio Hails Osita Ngwu For Investment In Education

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Osita Ngwu, for his investment in the education of the next generation of Nigerian children.

According to a statement in Abuja by Anietie Ekong, Special Assistant, Media/ Communication to the President of the Senate, Akpabio made an appearance on Friday in Enugu as the Special Guest of Honour at the Osita Ngwu scholarship and bursary awards, where the Enugu Senator disbursed over N250 million in scholarship to deserving scholars from Enugu West Senatorial District.

According to Senator Akpabio, the Enugu Senator has transformed the future of the youths of Enugu State through massive investment in scholarship and bursary awards. He said such empowerment was an investment in hope for the next generation.

“We cannot quantify in monetary value what Senator Osita is doing today by investing in the future of these children because when you give children education, you have empowered them to achieve their potential in life, and that child can go to any place in the world.

“Senator Osita is a giver, not because he is a Senator. He is a giver, not because he has so much money. He is a giver because he believes very strongly that no child should be left behind to wallow in illiteracy and ignorance. And that is why he has, through personal sacrifice, invested in the education of his constituents and other Enugu children.

“Building the future of these children is an uncommon project. Bringing out children who are performing so well in various universities to empower them, training children who will become good citizens of Nigeria, is commendable.

“Senator Osita, I’m very proud of you. You don’t have a budget to do this. But you decided to do this through personal sacrifice and savings from your salary, and I understand that you have been doing this for the past 30 years. I can only say congratulations to you,” Akpabio said.

In the same vein, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, who was represented by his Deputy, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai, also heaped praises on Senator Ngwu for his patriotism in investing in the youths of Enugu State.

In his remarks, Senator Ngwu recounted how the scholarship scheme started. “I couldn’t help but remember where this journey began. Years ago, as a student, I watched brilliant young people slowly lose confidence – not because they lacked intelligence, but because opportunity came too late and preparation came too weakly. I saw dreams fade quietly, not from failure, but from the absence of support.

“So I began free lessons. No cameras. No announcements. Just a few students, a shared hope, and the belief that one guided mind could change an entire future. I did not know then that those small lessons were the first words of a vision being written — a vision that others would one day carry forward.

“Today, those humble beginnings have grown into Enugu West Academy, with learning centres across our communities and thousands of young people studying every day – proof that when opportunity meets preparation, destinies change.

“This is not just an event. It is a statement that hard work will be seen, effort will be rewarded, and no child’s dream should be limited by circumstance. To every student preparing for examinations: keep going. The late nights, the sacrifices, the discipline – they matter. Your story is still being written,” he said.