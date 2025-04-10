Akpabio Hails Nigeria-China Partnership, Lauds FOCAC, BRI

Share

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed delight over the tangible benefits Nigeria is reaping from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2000 and 2013, respectively.

Akpabio on Thursday during a courtesy visit by a Chinese delegation, led by Hu Chunhua, Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Akpabio described the partnership between Nigeria and China as a “celebration of kinship,” rooted in trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision for prosperity.

He highlighted the real impact of FOCAC and BRI in Nigeria, spanning infrastructure, trade, technology, healthcare, education, and human development.

“We are witnessing the fingerprints of our shared ambition in highways, railways, and deep-sea ports,” he said, noting these projects as bridges of friendship and progress.

The Senate President traced the evolution of Nigeria-China relations from cautious dialogue to a confident alliance, crediting China’s transformation under the Communist Party as an inspiration for Nigeria.

He referenced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to Beijing, where a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was forged with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling it a declaration of shared destiny.

Akpabio expressed optimism about expanding collaboration into new areas like digital innovation, green economy, capacity building, and cultural exchanges.

He acknowledged challenges such as trade imbalances and visa reciprocity but stressed that honest dialogue and diplomacy could resolve them.

He also praised the CPPCC’s inclusive policy-making model, advocating for deeper ties with the Nigerian Parliament.

“China invests rather than imposes, listens rather than lectures, and marches forward with us,” Akpabio said, underscoring Nigeria’s readiness to turn memoranda of understanding into tangible achievements.

He assured the delegation of the National Assembly’s commitment to advancing bilateral agreements and strengthening the legislative framework for Nigeria-China relations.

Quoting a Chinese proverb—“If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together”—Akpabio emphasized the enduring nature of the partnership.

“Let the eagle and the dragon fly together, not just across oceans, but across time,” he concluded, welcoming the delegation to Nigeria, “the land of limitless opportunities.”

