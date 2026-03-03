Akpabio Hails Gov Eno On Peaceful Conduct Of APC State Congress

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has commended the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, for the peaceful conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress.

Akpabio, who participated in the congress held at the Uyo Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom State, noted the peaceful atmosphere that characterised the event. He observed that in the past, such gatherings were often rancorous and marked by factionalisation and acrimony.

He praised Governor Eno for his broad consultations and inclusive leadership, which led to the emergence of a new executive committee through consensus, in line with the party’s constitution.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Anietie Ekong, Akpabio was quoted as saying:

“Somebody alluded to the fact that it was not always like this. Congresses in the state were often characterised by factions. While some gathered at the stadium, others would gather at a hotel to conduct a parallel congress. Shockingly, before you got to Abuja, it was sometimes the rag-tag congress that would be recognised by the party.

“Recently, when the team came from Abuja to conduct the congress here, they had to be taken to the State Office of the Department of State Services (DSS) for their safety. In some states, even ward and local government congresses resulted in loss of lives.

“But here we are in Akwa Ibom State conducting the congress as peacefully as if we were in a church taking communion. Today, I give glory to God for the peace in Akwa Ibom State. This is because we are led by a true man of God who practises godliness from his heart.

“This is uncommon and unprecedented. It will go down in history as one of the most peaceful congresses in Nigeria. We will continue to support Governor Umo Eno. I predict that even the coming elections in Akwa Ibom State will be as peaceful as this congress.

“Akwa Ibom has continued to demonstrate leadership and unity that is totally unprecedented. There was no single untoward incident throughout the ward, local government, and state congresses. Even old political foes have been reconciled.”

During the congress, party members pledged their support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Akpabio, and Governor Eno through a voice vote.

In his remarks, Governor Eno thanked the Senate President for his presence, which he said added dignity to the congress. He also expressed gratitude to God for the peaceful conduct of the ward, local government, and state congresses, and pledged the state’s continued support for the administration of President Tinubu.

The congress re-elected Obong Stephen Ntukekpo as State Chairman to lead the party’s State Executive Committee, with a focus on unity and grassroots mobilisation.