Akpabio Hails Eno On Peaceful Conduct Of Congress

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has commended Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno for the peaceful conduct of the State congress of All Progressives Congress.

Akpabio who participated in the Congress held at Uyo Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom State, observed the peaceful ambience that trailed the party event. He noted that in the past such events were always rancourous and marked by factionalization and acrimony.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media/ Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, quoted Akpabio as saying: “Somebody alluded to the fact that it was not always like this. Congresses in the State were always characterized by factions.