Akpabio Hails D’Tigress For FIBA 2025 Triumph

I’m blessed to lead amazing D’Tigress – Okonkwo

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated the D’Tigress, for winning the FIBA 2025 Women’s AfroBasket competition for a historic seventh time.

According to the President of the Senate, the feat achieved by the D’Tigress has shown that Nigerian women are pacesetters and capable of undertaking any task.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio said: “It is heartwarming that in a space of two weeks, Nigeria has captured Africa twice- all feats attained by the industry and resilience of our women.

Last week, it was the Super Falcons; today, we are celebrating the D’Tigress for subduing the Senegalese ladies at the semi-finals and mesmerising the Malian girls in the finals.

Meanwhile, D’Tigress’ captain, Amy Okonkwo, has said she feels blessed being part of the squad that won the fifth consecutive title won by Nigeria’s female basketball the African championship in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The 28-year-old Bourges of France forward, who previously played for Landereau BC in the same country, also gave thanks to everyone who made it possible for her to be in the historic team.